Very impressed with him: UAE minister is all praises for Dr. S Jaishankar

In his maiden visit to Russia since Ukraine war, Jaishankar to hold talks with Lavrov

EAM Jaishankar heads for Russia today

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 07: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will leave for Moscow on Monday amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. On his two-visit, the EAM is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and others in Moscow.

While talking about the visit of the EAM, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The external affairs minister will meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments."

The spokesperson said that issues related to bilateral economic cooperation will figure out during his visit.

Bagchi said, "The external affairs minister will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC)."

The MEA spokesperson said that the EAM's visit will be in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides.

Jaishankar targets China: Projects should respect sovereignty, territorial integrity

The EAM last visited Russia in July 2021.

According to reports, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia. Russia has become India's top oil supplier in October 2022.

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started in February this year, Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times.

With input from agencies

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 15:18 [IST]