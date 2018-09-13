DUSU elections: Counting suspended amid uproar over faulty EVMs

New Delhi, Sep 13: Amid uproar over faulty EVMs during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, the counting has reportedly been suspended.

The counting was initially stopped for an hour when there were allegations of faulty EVMs, however, following objections by students, the election officials decided to suspend the counting.

Earlier today, the Congress-affiliated NSUI demanded that fresh polling be held for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, while the RSS's student wing, the ABVP, wanted the counting of votes, which has been suspended, to be resumed.

DUSU election officer confirmed that the counting for the polls to four DUSU posts, which was held on Wednesday, was suspended after four EVMs were found to be faulty. He further cited the students' protest over the issue at the counting centre as the reason behind poll panel's decision to suspend counting.

The supporters of both the groups shouted slogans against the Delhi University (DU) administration and created a ruckus inside the counting centre. "A fresh date for the counting will be announced soon," an election officer for the DUSU polls said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs