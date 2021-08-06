During pandemic, no state reported complaints of violence against anganwadi workers: Govt

Double vaccinated? UK study reveals you are 3 times less likely to get COVID-19

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 06: No state has reported complaints regarding violence against anganwadi workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the women and child development ministry said on Friday.

In response to a question of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said however, it is the duty of state administrations to ensure safety and security of anganwadi workers and helpers.

"No state has reported any such incident to this ministry. However, it is the duty of state administrations to ensure safety and security of AWWs/ AWHs," Irani said in a written response to a question on whether her ministry has received complaints regarding violence against anganwadi workers during the pandemic.

Responding to another question, Irani said according to data on the Integrated Child Development Service- Rapid Reporting System portal, the number of tribal children having access to anganwadi Services (erstwhile Integrated Child Development Scheme), as on December 31, 2020, was 83,91,638.

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 18:56 [IST]