Durga Puja 2019: Ultimate guide for puja pandals in Bengaluru

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Sep 03: With Durga Puja is round the corner, one can almost sense the fervour and festivity in the air. The Silicon Valley of India has also geared up with festive mood. All the Bengali association in Bengaluru have started the preparations as only thirty days left for the celebration of the biggest festival of the year. Durga puja or Dushera is celebrated by every community across India. Hence, people have already started the countdown for the festive day.

Though there are many other festivals which are celebrated by the Bengali community, when it comes to Durga Puja or Pujo, it is simply the best of celebrations.

Bengaluru is a home away from away for many Bengalis, which makes the city get into the festive fever during the Durga Puja. One can find various pandals erected at various parts of the city. Have a look at the must-visit ones here and decide which one you would visit this Durga Puja.

The Whitefield Cultural Association: It is one of the best Puja in Bengaluru with mouthwatering Bengali food for your taste buds and some great music to keep the visitors entertained.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 special : Six flowers which Lord Ganesha likes

Address: Whitefield Durga Puja, Inner Circle Ground, Whitefield

Program: On Saptami 5 October cultural event 'ACHIN PAKHI FOLK BAND' Shatabdi Das will be performing live at WCA. On Maha Ashtami, 6 October night cultural event- with Raqueeb The Band.

Amader Pujo: Organised by the Kanakpura Road Bengali Association (KARBA). The Most Happening Puja of South Bangalore. It's a five-day affair that includes daily rituals like morning puja and Sandhya Aarati along with community lunches and other events.

Address: Elaan Convention Centre, 46, JP 7th Phase Opposite Brigade Millenium

Program: Number of cultural events, food stalls, and devotional events.

Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust: It is known for its annual Durga Puja event. The puja here is organized in a kalyana mantapa. The major attraction here without any doubt is the idol of the goddess, which is sculpted in unique manners every year. A large number of people visit this pandal for its delicious offerings in the food stall, along with its dash of cultural events and the pushpanjali for the spiritual well-being and live music.

Address: Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, Ganapathi Temple Road, Koramangala 7th Block

Program: Bandemonium 2019 (#BOTB2019) organized by Sarathi on the 5th & 6th October 2019 live music event.

Barsha Durga Puja: Barsha Bengali Association's Durga Puja pandal has plenty in store for you. Along with food stalls to keep your hunger at bay and live music. All five-day event includes puja, aarti, 'dhaak' and 'dunachi naach'.

#GaneshChaturthi: 10th century Ganesh idol of Nagvanshi dynasty

Address: Barsha Durga Puja, BBMP Ground, Opposite Nandini Cool Joint, HSR Layout

Program: On 6 October Maha Ashtami live music event by Bengali singing sensation Somlata and the Aces.