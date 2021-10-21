Drugs on cruise case: Ananya Pandey summoned by NCB

YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 21: Bollywood actress Ananya. Pandey has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. She has been asked to appear before the agency today.

    The NCB had on Wednesday had submitted chats of Aryan Khan with a Bollywood actress to the court on Wednesday. The court had rejected the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan and others.

    The NCB had also conducted a search at the residence of Ananya. The anti-drug agency also searched the residence of Shahrukh Khan.

    Shahrukh Khan meets with Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail for 20 minutesShahrukh Khan meets with Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail for 20 minutes

    A team of the NCB officials arrived at Khan's home Mannat and carried out a raid. The officials arrived with documents. Meanwhile the NCB has also summoned actress Ananya Pandey for questioning after her house had been searched.

    Earlier Khan met with Aryan Khan. This is the first meeting between the father and son since the latter's arrest on October 2. Reports said that Khan had asked Aryan Khan if he was eating well to which he replied saying he does not like jail food. When Khan asked the jail authorities if his son could get home food, the authorities told him that it would require an order from the court.

    The meeting lasted around 20 minutes. The visit follows the easing of restrictions by the Maharashtra government on jail visits amidst the pandemic.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 13:42 [IST]
    X