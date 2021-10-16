Dreams of 5 inch Screens to 5000 Multiplexes, Actor Vaishnavi Chahande

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Emerging from modelling and molding into cinema, Vaishnavi Chahande, a model from Nagpur Maharashtra has it all to become a successful mainstream artist with her beauty and intelligence.

Starting from becoming a model at the age of 16 to having a preference to work in mythological shows Vaishnavi is inspired to work with big names in Bollywood.

Vaishnavi is an actor, a model, a social media influencer and a social activist and has done many shows and ramps when she started as a model in Nagpur. Due to the pandemic many of her shows and shoot releases have been postponed but that too will soon surpass.

Vaishnavi has worked in the

Marathi film industry as her debut and has a note worthy line up coming soon in the time to come. Moreover, Vaishnavi keeps her fans and followers updated through her Instagram and other social media handles.

Vaishnavi keeps her cool by being a spiritual person and devoting her time to meditation.

In her initial days Vaishnavi worked a lot to develop her skills and come out to the top by her performance and expressive personality. Now a days Vaishnavi has been active on Instagram and posting quite frequently in her various traditional outfits. Vaishnavi believes "hard work pays off" and passively works on herself constantly. Albeit the covid situation she hasn't had a day off and right now is prepping up for new films and trying to explore different genres.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:58 [IST]