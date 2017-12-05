Dreaded criminal Tahir Hussain to be probed in Gauri Lankesh murder case

The Special Investigation Team probing the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh is all set to question a dreaded criminal and history-sheeter. Tahir Hussain alias Anoop will be questioned for illegal possession of countrymade pistol- a weapon similar to that used by Gauri Lankesh's assassins.

Hussain, infamous for arms supply and extortion, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch police on Sunday in Parappana Agrahara police station limits. The CCB police recovered a country-made pistol from Hussain. The SIT probing Gauri Lankesh murder will question the history-sheeter about the pistol to inquire into the possibility of him supplying the same to the suspects.

"He (Hussain) was arrested by the CCB on Sunday for possession of illegal arms. He has been remanded to police custody and we will question him shortly. He has a criminal history and has been found in possession of illegal weapons and hence, we will question him," DCP Anucheth who is part of the SIT told the media on Tuesday.

The CCB police have booked Hussain, a resident of Chikkaballapur under section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Hussain has cases registered against him in Maharashtra as well and is said to have links with the underworld. Hussain, the CCB police claim, was arrested when was plotting to kidnap a financier in Bengaluru.

The SIT's decision to question Hussain comes on the day Gauri Lankesh's family and friends staged a protest questioning the progress in the case. Tuesday marked three months of the journalist's murder but no arrests have been made so far in the case.

OneIndia News