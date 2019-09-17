  • search
Trending Narendra Modi JeM Farooq Abdullah
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 17: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

    DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka
    DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka

    However, no casualties were reported. The incident created quite a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard after the drone crashed. Soon, a large number of people gathered at the spot.

    Confirming the incident, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

    Modi turns 69 LIVE: PM at Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadiya

    Videos of the broken UAV went viral on social media. According to state government officials, the testing of an aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred. When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka drdo

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue