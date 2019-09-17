DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured

Bengaluru, Sep 17: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

However, no casualties were reported. The incident created quite a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard after the drone crashed. Soon, a large number of people gathered at the spot.

Karnataka: One TAPAS Experimental Unmanned Aerial Vehicle belonging to Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed 17 km from Chitradurga test range, today. The UAV was airborne for one of its initial development flights and was undergoing a test when it crashed. pic.twitter.com/IhNJrBkFGu — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Confirming the incident, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

Videos of the broken UAV went viral on social media. According to state government officials, the testing of an aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred. When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.