  • search

Dowry harassment cases not permitted after divorce: SC

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 9: The Supreme court said that the prosecution under section 498A of IPC or under other provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act will not be viable after divorce. There cannot be any FIR against a man or his family under dowry harassment charges once the couple are divorced, it said.

    A bench of Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said that once the divorce is completed, no man or woman can file a case of dowry harassment as section 498A will not be attracted anymore. Similarly, there cannot be a case under Sections 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, the court said.

    Supreme Court
    Supreme Court

    The maximum punishment under penal provisions goes up to five years in jail along with monetary penalty.

    The judgement was passed after a case of a man and his family sought to squash an FIR registered against them under 498A of IPC and Dowry Prohibition act. The Allahabad High Court had dismissed their plea for acquittal in an FIR lodged in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh in 2016.

    The lawyer of the former husband requested the court to acquit the family and the man since the woman was divorced four years before the registration of the FIR. Agreeing to it, the court said that, "In view of her own averment that she was divorced four years ago, we are of the view that the prosecution is not sustainable under section 498A of the IPC and Sections 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

    The Supreme court quashed the prosecution against all the accused persons under dowry harassment charges.

    Read more about:

    supreme court dowry case divorce

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue