Download UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018 time table

    New Delhi, Sep 5: The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018 time table has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The candidates who have cleared the IFS Preliminary examination are eligible to appear for UPSC IFS Main Exam. UPSC has released the time table on the official website. The IFS 2018 Main Exam is scheduled from December 2nd to 10th. The exam will be held in two different sessions every day.

    General English and General Knowledge are the compulsory subjects for the IFS Main Examination. Eligible candidates have to choose between two optional subjects and appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the respective subject. General English Exam and General Knowledge Exam are for 300 marks each and of 3 hours duration.

    The elective subjects are of 200 marks for each paper and of 3 hours duration. The UPSC Prelim Examination Results for IFS 2018 were released on July 15th. Eligible cnadidates who had filled the DAF form to appear for the IFS Main Exam. Candidates who have filled the form are eligible to appear for the IFS Main examination. The admit card for the Mains exam is expected to be released three weeks before the examination.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 7:39 [IST]
