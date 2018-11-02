  • search

Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2018 before this date

By
    New Delhi, Nov 2: The IBPS PO Admit Card 2018 has been been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The same is available on the official website.

    IBPS will select candidates on the basis of their performance in preliminary, main and interview. IBPS PO prelims results were released online yesterday. The IBPS PO main admit cards will be available till November 18, 2018. IBPS PO main examination will be held on November 18, 2018. The admit card is available for download on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS PO Admit Card 2018:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the IBPS PO main admit card link from the homepage (given on the top of the website)
    • Click on the admit card link given there
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
