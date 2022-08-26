Dosa printer? This bizarre innovation has left internet in shock

Video of aged people playing in park is best thing you will see on internet today

New Delhi, Aug 26: Craving for crispy and round dosa? Then this 'Dosa printer' is for you. A new machine which has been developed by Chennai-based company Evochef have been marketed as the 'world's first smart dosa maker'.

The device titled EC Flip delivers paper-thin, crispy dosas at the click of a button. As per the brand's website one can make '10-12 thin dosas or 6-8 thick dosas'. It also goes on describing the device as 'compact, lightweight, and stylish'. In addition, the EC Flip removes the time of setting up the stove and cleaning up after the cooking process.

A twitter user, Samantha, shared a video on her social media account which has made the video go viral

In the video, the girl is seen adding dosa batter to one side of the machine. She then selects the thickness of the dosa and sets the number of dosa she needs. And Voila! crispy rectangle dosa is ready to serve!

The video has gained 1.3M views till now. However, quite a number of users have been questioning the existence of such a dosa maker. Priced at Rs 16,000, people are questioning whether it's really worth a try.

Taking to his Twitter, Indian businessman, Harsh Goenka wrote, "Aiyyo! Rs 16000 for a dosa printer!!! The key to a good Dosa is the batter and that problem is not solved by this machine at all. A management lesson in wasted innovation where you ignore your consumer's needs."

Aiyyo! Rs 16000 for a dosa printer!!!

The key to a good Dosa is the batter and that problem is not solved by this machine at all. A management lesson in wasted innovation where you ignore your consumer’s needs. pic.twitter.com/N3vlIp3vX6 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 25, 2022

Another user wrote,''If the cartridge is low, can you just print Black & White Dosas?.''

