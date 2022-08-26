YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Dosa printer? This bizarre innovation has left internet in shock

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 26: Craving for crispy and round dosa? Then this 'Dosa printer' is for you. A new machine which has been developed by Chennai-based company Evochef have been marketed as the 'world's first smart dosa maker'.

    The device titled EC Flip delivers paper-thin, crispy dosas at the click of a button. As per the brand's website one can make '10-12 thin dosas or 6-8 thick dosas'. It also goes on describing the device as 'compact, lightweight, and stylish'. In addition, the EC Flip removes the time of setting up the stove and cleaning up after the cooking process.

    Dosa printer? This bizarre innovation has left internet in shock

    A twitter user, Samantha, shared a video on her social media account which has made the video go viral

    In the video, the girl is seen adding dosa batter to one side of the machine. She then selects the thickness of the dosa and sets the number of dosa she needs. And Voila! crispy rectangle dosa is ready to serve!

    Viral video: Hamster taking bath like a human is the cutest thing you'll see todayViral video: Hamster taking bath like a human is the cutest thing you'll see today

    The video has gained 1.3M views till now. However, quite a number of users have been questioning the existence of such a dosa maker. Priced at Rs 16,000, people are questioning whether it's really worth a try.

    Taking to his Twitter, Indian businessman, Harsh Goenka wrote, "Aiyyo! Rs 16000 for a dosa printer!!! The key to a good Dosa is the batter and that problem is not solved by this machine at all. A management lesson in wasted innovation where you ignore your consumer's needs."

    Another user wrote,''If the cartridge is low, can you just print Black & White Dosas?.''

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news social media

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 17:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X