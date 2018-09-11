"Doraemon!!!! Pick up the call" says hacked UPSC website

New Delhi, Sep 11: Whose favourite cartoon character is Doraemon? Apparently, it is of the hacker of the UPSC website. The website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in, handled by the government was hacked late on Monday (September 10). The homepage to the website read, "Doraemon!!!! Pick up the call," with an image of Doraemon (cartoon character) and a text that read "I.M. STEWPEED". The Hindi version of the Doraemon title song was being played at the background.

The content of the website is owned and managed by UPSC unlike other government sites which are generally controlled by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Interestingly, the website hack happened on the day of the UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process began online.

The UPSC aspirants soon noticed the website and took to twitter to ask what exactly was going on. They took the screen-shot of the homepage and posted it on social media. Some also commented on the song that was being played, calling it as 'catchy'. Twitter users even tagged the official handles of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Digital India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and many experts requesting them to fix the website.

At present the website says it is under maintenance. This is not the first time that a government website is being hacked. The official web portal of Andhra University was hacked in April showing Pakistani slogans for a few hours. In May, this year, Jamia Millia Islamia website jmi.ac.in was hacked thrice in a day, displaying a black screen which showed several messages such as, "Stuck by Faisal 1337," "Pakistan Zindabad", "Your Website Stamped By & Pak Cyber Attackers Team", "Happy Birthday Pooja. Your love."