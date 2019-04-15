Doors still open for AAP, says Rahul Gandhi on alliance in Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 16: Amid the uncertainty over the alliance with AAP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet wrote that the party is willing to give up four Delhi seats to Arvind Kejriwal's party to ensure a victory over the BJP.

"An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this," he tweeted.

"Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," Rahul Gandhi tweeted only a day after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said his party will do anything to "save the country" from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The AAP chief was addressing a press conference in New Delhi after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning in the ongoing parliamentary election.

"The country is in danger. We will do anything to save it. Our effort to save the country from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will continue," Mr Kejriwal said.

Congress leaders and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who were also present on the occasion, however, dodged questions on an alliance with the AAP and threw the ball in Kejriwal's court saying, "He knows better".

"You ask him about the alliance. He knows better than us," Sibal said, even as Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "You know the stand of Congress. The alliance was almost done in Delhi but linking it with other states is not right."

The uncertainty over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress has been continuing for some time now. The talks between the two sides derailed after they failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing in Delhi and Haryana.

Congress' in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko had earlier said that the Congress would go it alone in Delhi since the AAP had taken an "impractical stand".

AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia although said that his party was ready to form an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh but it would not agree for a tie-up just in the national capital.