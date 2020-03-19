  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don’t step out, PM advises janta curfew this Sunday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all people to maintain a Janta Curfew on Sunday. He made this announcement while addressing the nation on Thursday.

    Don’t step out, PM advises janta curfew this Sunday
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    I am requesting your for Janta Curfew the PM also said. He said that this curfew would take place between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday, March 22.

    Why PM Modi advised senior citizen to stay home

    The PM said that it will be a symbol of self control if every person should choose 10 people and inform them through phones about this and urge them to stay at home, Resolve and self control are the two mantra to prevent coronavirus the PM also said during his address.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 21:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X