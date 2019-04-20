  • search
    Don't fall prey to 'allurements' of BJP, Congress: Mayawati

    By PTI
    |

    Rampur, Apr 20: BSP president Mayawati on Saturday accused the BJP and Congress of "offering allurements" at election time and asked people not to fall prey to them.

    Addressing a joint SP-BSP rally in favour of Samajwadi Party candidate Azam Khan here , she said "Don't fall for the 'hawa-hawai' BJP manifesto full of allurements," which are just tall claims.

    File photo of Mayawati
    "The promises of 'achchey din' by the BJP have proved to be as hollow as the ones given by the earlier Congress governments at the Centre," Mayawati said.

    "BJP's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' has been reduced to mere 'jumlebaazi' ...similar alluring promises are being made also by the Congress," she said.

    Attacking the central government on demonetisation and GST, she said both the steps were carried out in a hurry without any preparation.

     'Mulayam not fake OBC like PM Modi': Mayawati

    'This has increased poverty and unemployment ...the small and medium traders are most unhappy...the economy has been hit and corruption has also increased," she claimed.

    Addressing the rally, SP president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that BJP will not be able to get a single seat in the polling held on April 11 and 18 and the third phase voting slated for April 23.

    "We are confident that BJP will not open its account in the first three phases of polling," Yadav said.

    "The country is passing through a very sensitive phase... there is not a single section of society which has not been troubled...farmers and youth all are suffering," he alleged.

    "In a democracy, those who trouble people are taken to task by them when the time comes," Akhilesh said.

    Attacking the BJP for terming the alliance as 'mahamilavat', he said it is going to bring "mahaparivartan" (big change).

    "BJP people say that a new country will be made but the mahagathbandhan is saying that the country is going to get a new prime minister...and then only a new country will be made," he stressed.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

