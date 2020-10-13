Don’t need Hindutva certificate from you, Thackeray on Koshyari’s secular jibe

Mumbai, Oct 13: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray responded strongly to Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he did not need a certificate on Hindutva.

As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn't need verification from you, Thackeray said.

This came in response to Koshyari's letter in which he sought to know when the Temples in the state would re-open.

While reminding Thackeray of his Mission Begin Again slogan, Koshiyari asked if bars beaches and restaurants have been allowed to open then why Temples remain shut. Why have our Gods and Goddesses condemned to stay under a lockdown, the Governor asked.

You have been a strong votary of Hindutva and had also publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama.

I wonder if you receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of Temples time and again or have you suddenly become secular- the term you yourself hated, the Governor asked.

I request you to allow the reopening of Temples with the COVID-19 guidelines, Koshiyari also said.