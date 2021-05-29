Don't insult me like this: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

Kolkata, May 29: After a bitter face-off, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the PMO has "humiliated" her and "tarnished her image by posting tweets" showing "one-sided news".

Stating that she "was hurt" Banerjee asked why BJP leaders and the governor were called to the review meeting when it was meant to be between the PM and the CM.

"I felt bad. They humiliated me by running the one-sided information circulated by PMO. When I was working, they were doing this. For the sake of people, I am ready to touch your feet. Stop this political vendetta," said Mamata Banerjee.

"We told PM that we've to go to Digha as weather is not good. We visited Patharpratima and other places, though weather did not permit. We went there to meet PM to hand over the project report. I handed over the report to him and took his permission before we left," she added.

"I request PM to withdraw this order of Chief Secy (being attached to DoPT) & let us work. There should be some courtesy. Centre is not letting the State work. Bengal is my priority & I'll never put it in danger. I will remain a security guard for the people here," she further said.

"What was our fault? Why in the last two years there was no requirement of parliamentary opposition leaders or why not in Gujarat opposition leaders were called (at meetings)? After I took the (CM) oath, Governor spoke about law & order and central teams were sent," the chief minister asked.

"Don't insult me like this, don't defame Bengal. My CS, HS, and FS are attending meetings all the time, they are working for the Centre, when will they do the State job. Don't you think it's a political vendetta," she said.