‘Don't harass innocent doctors’: Rajasthan medic's suicide note

Jaipur, Mar 30: Stop harassing innocent doctors, wrote a woman doctor, who committed suicide after accused for the death of a pregnant woman at a private facility in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday.

In a one-page suicide note, Archana Sharma said "I love my husband and children. They should not be troubled after my death. I have done nothing wrong and not killed anyone. Postpartum hemorrhage is a known complication."

She further said that her death may prove her innocence and appealed to everyone to stop harassing innocent doctors.

Relatives of the pregnant woman alleged that she died in Sharma's hospital on Monday due to her negligence and held a demonstration with the dead body. The police then registered an FIR under section 302 of Indian Penal Code against Sharma.

On Tuesday, Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence above the private hospital.

"The incident of Dr. Archana Sharma's suicide in Dausa is very sad. We all give the status of god to doctors. Doctors try their best to save the life of their patients, but it is not justified to accuse the doctor if an unfortunate incident happens," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 22:41 [IST]