YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't be scared, keep on fighting: Mamata Banerjee's eid message

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, May 03: Describing the current situation in the country as "not fine", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asserted that the "politics of isolation" going on in the country is not welcome.

    Mamata Banerjee

    Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr held on a rain-drenched Red Road in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee urged the people gathered there not to be scared but to be united for a better future.

    "The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting," she said.

    Addressing a gathering of around 14,000 people for the Eid prayer on Red Road, Mamata Banerjee assured them that "neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad".

    Comments

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X