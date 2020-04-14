Domestic, international flights suspended till May 3

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 14: All passenger flights will remain suspended till May 3, the civil aviation ministry said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

"All domestic and international scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3," the ministry tweeted.

Passenger train services suspended until May 3

The aviation sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Many airlines have asked employees to go on a sabbatical without pay.