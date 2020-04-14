  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Domestic, international flights suspended till May 3

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: All passenger flights will remain suspended till May 3, the civil aviation ministry said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

    Domestic, international flights suspended till May 3

    "All domestic and international scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3," the ministry tweeted.

    Passenger train services suspended until May 3

    The aviation sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Many airlines have asked employees to go on a sabbatical without pay.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus airlines suspended

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X