YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Doing best to ramp up Covishield vaccine production: Adar Poonawalla

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: Serum Institute of India (SII) is doing its best to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to cater todemand in the country, Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday. Responding to a tweet by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Poonawalla said the vaccine major is doing its best to introduce vaccines on priority for the Indian market.

    Adar Poonawalla
    Adar Poonawalla

    "Yes@sajjanjindal, we at @SerumInstIndia are doing our best toramp up production & launch new vaccines on priority for India. We aregrateful for @TheJSWGroup efforts in trying to fulfill India’smedical oxygen needs as we stand together in this fight against this pandemic,"Poonawalla said in a tweet.

    Earlier Sajjan Jindal hadtweeted while tagging SII, Poonawalla , Bharat Biotech and its ManagingDirector Krishna Ella: "The only way we can win the #FightAgainstCOVID19in India is to vaccinate everybody. Great to see @SerumInstIndia @adarpoonawalla and@BharatBiotech @krishnaella ramping up theircapacities.”

    Both SII and Bharat Biotech are in theforefront of supplying COVID-19 vaccines in the country even as the second wave ofthe pandemic continues to ravage various states.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X