Does India have a plan? Get answers from Dr. Jaishankar at India Inc’s May 5 virtual summit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: As India continues with its efforts to battle the ongoing pandemic, the Narendra Modi government is taking various measures to both save lives and also keep the economy up and running.

India Inc as part of its global dialogue series will on May 5 host India's External Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar at an event, " Does India Have A Plan-From Survival to Revival." The live and exclusive virtual summit to be held on May 5 will take place at 8 am, UK time and 12.30 pm India time.

Jaishankar will answer questions on the plans by the Narendra Modi government from Survival to Revival.

To book your virtual seat and get answers from the man directly in charge of India's foreign policy, register at indiaincgroup.com.