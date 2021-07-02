'Does he not read?': Union ministers hit back at Rahul Gandhi over vaccine tweet

Study reveals it is common for cats, dogs to catch COVID-19 from owners

New Delhi, July 02: Two union ministers today hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his jibe at the Centre saying it is July and there are still no vaccines in India.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan slammed Rahul Gandhi for "not reading" and sidestepped any further discussion on vaccination by accusing him of "arrogance".

"Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July. What is Rahul Gandhiji's problem? Does he not read? Does he not understand? There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance!! Congress must think of a leadership overhaul!" Dr Vardhan said.

Responding to Gandhi's question, Union minister Piyush Goyal clarified that 120 milliOn vaccine doses will be made available in July, of which states have already been informed in advance.

"12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July - separate from supply to pvt hospitals. States have been informed about supply 15 days back. Rahul Gandhi should understand that petty politics, instead of seriousness, is not right in the fight against COVID," tweeted Goyal in Hindi.

वैक्सीन की 12 करोड़ डोज़ जुलाई महीने में उपलब्ध होंगी, जो प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स की आपूर्ति से अलग है। राज्यों को 15 दिन पहले ही आपूर्ति के बारे में सूचना दी जा चुकी है।



राहुल गांधी को समझना चाहिये कि कोरोना से लड़ाई में गंभीरता के बजाय इस समय ओछी राजनीति का प्रदर्शन उचित नही है। https://t.co/xmDqtrLcLI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi posted this one line: "July has come, the vaccine has not arrived."

