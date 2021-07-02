YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Does he not read?': Union ministers hit back at Rahul Gandhi over vaccine tweet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: Two union ministers today hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his jibe at the Centre saying it is July and there are still no vaccines in India.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan slammed Rahul Gandhi for "not reading" and sidestepped any further discussion on vaccination by accusing him of "arrogance".

    "Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July. What is Rahul Gandhiji's problem? Does he not read? Does he not understand? There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance!! Congress must think of a leadership overhaul!" Dr Vardhan said.

    Responding to Gandhi's question, Union minister Piyush Goyal clarified that 120 milliOn vaccine doses will be made available in July, of which states have already been informed in advance.

    "12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July - separate from supply to pvt hospitals. States have been informed about supply 15 days back. Rahul Gandhi should understand that petty politics, instead of seriousness, is not right in the fight against COVID," tweeted Goyal in Hindi.

    Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi posted this one line: "July has come, the vaccine has not arrived."

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X