Do you live in a containment zone in Mumbai: Check out the full list here

Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 20: Maharashtra has been the state worst hit by the coronavirus. Mumbai has had a tough time in containing the virus and a large number of cases have been reported.

Out of the 3,651 cases in Maharashtra, 2,509 are from Mumbai alone. There have been 126 deaths and 205 recoveries at the time of writing this copy. The Health Ministry had recently released a list of hotspots across the country. Mumbai falls under a hotlist.

To contain the spread of the pandemic, Mumbai has drawn up several containment zones across the city. The BMC has identified 438 containment zones in Mumbai and the newly added ones are from the real where a cluster of coronavirus cases have been reported. The zones have been bifurcated ward wise.

What is a containment zone:

A containment zone is a specific geographical area where positive cases of COVID-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

These zones are made to map the local transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.

Under this some lanes or neighbourhoods as declared as containment zones even if it has one case.

The MHA in its advisory said that the relaxations post April 20, will however not apply to the containment zones.