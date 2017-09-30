Stampedes will happen in Mumbai till migrants continue to pour in, says Raj Thackrey

Maharshtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has planned a 'Morcha' on October 5 to Western Railway headquarter at Churchgate to ask the railway authorities about facilities available at suburban railway stations.

Raj Thackeray minced no words when he said, "Why do we need terrorists or enemies like Pakistan? It seems our own railway is enough to kill people".

Stampedes will continue to occur in Mumbai till hordes of migrants keep pouring into the city, Thackeray said.

The MNS leader, who has in the past stoked controversies with his anti-migrant rhetoric, told reporters, "There has been a collapse of infrastructure facilities due to the migrant influx from other regions."

Saying that he travelled in Mumbai suburban trains for two years while studying arts at the Sir J J College here, Thackeray said, "What you call the famed spirit of Mumbai which overcomes such tragedies is actually hopelessness in face of such calamities."

Congress and Shiv Sena are on offensive mode since the tragic stampede at the Elphinstone Road station which claimed 22 lives on Friday.

Soon after the incident Congress and Sena hit out at the BJP for launching of bullet train project at a time local suburban railway stations lack basic facilities.

However, Western Railway officials announed that funds were sanctioned by then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu for the renovation of the Elphinstone Road station footbridge, but work hasn't started yet.

