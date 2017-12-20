DMRC suspends four employees over train ramming into boundary wall

Four Delhi Metro employees were suspended on Wednesday after a train on trial run broke through the boundary wall at the Kalindi Kunj depot in the national capital yesterday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had on Tuesday attributed the incident to "human error and negligence", adding that a probe had been ordered into the matter.

The train was taken into the washing area but the brakes were not applied, this caused the train to roll on and hit the boundary wall.

A committee of three officials was constituted to probe the matter.

The incident took place in one of the driverless trains which the DMRC is planning to introduce shortly in the Delhi transport system. Although the trains are driverless, they will run with drivers for the first 2-3 years till the system stablises, a report quoted a DMRC official as saying.

