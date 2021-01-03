DMK will waive education loans if voted to power: M K Stalin

YouTube
    Erode, Jan 03: The DMK would waive education loan taken by students for higher studies once the party comes to power after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which are to be held in April-May.

    M K Stalin
    M K Stalin

    The DMK president and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin made this statement on Sunday while addressing a gathering at V Mettupalayam village in Erode west constituency where a people''s grama sabha meeting was held.

    He alleged that the present AIADMK government is corrupt and that all the Ministers found guilty of it would be taken to task.

    The DMK leader further said unemployment problem has been increasing in the state and the standard of education declining. Also, he alleged that were misappropriation in granting of 100-day work for the rural people, which would be set right once the DMK forms the government in the state.

    He said he would ask the Central government to make it a 150-day work and daily wages may be given. Earlier, he garlanded a portrait of freedom fighter Veera Pandiya Kattabomman on his 262nd birth anniversary at a party office.

    X