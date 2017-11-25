DMK announces candidate for RK Nagar by-elections

DMK Working President MK Stalin on Saturday announced Marudhu Ganesh as a candidate for RK Nagar by-elections.

Marudhu Ganesh is DMK's R K Nagar east division secretary. His mother Parvathi Narayanasamy was a corporation councillor representing the party from 1996-2001. Marudhu Ganesh has been a member of the party for the past 17 years. DMK fielded Ganesh as he was known in the constituency.

The poll body on Friday announced that the much-awaited by-election to the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai will be held on December 21. The results will be announced on December 24.

The seat of RK Nagar is vacant following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, who represented it for two terms.

