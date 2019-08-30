DK Shivakumar to appear before ED shortly

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Congress leader DK Shivakumar along with his brother DK Suresh arrives in Delhi on Friday evening. He will appear before ED in a short while. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) served Shivakumar a fresh summons to appear before it on Friday in the money laundering case. This comes after Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to Shivakumar's petition seeking dismissal of summons issued by the ED.

On being summoned by ED, Shivakumar said, "I've requested Court that it's a simple Income Tax matter. I've already filed ITR. There's no Prevention of Money Laundering(PMLA) Act. Last night, they summoned me to come to Delhi by 1 pm. I'll respect the law."

The senior Congress has also added, "There are no illegal activities that I've done. BJP leaders have said it on record, they're going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I'll participate & cooperate. I am busy this afternoon, then I will go to Delhi. "

DK Shivakumar, Congress on being summoned by ED: There’s no illegal activities that I've done. BJP leaders have said it on record, they're going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I'll participate&cooperate. I am busy till this afternoon, then I will go to Delhi. https://t.co/4Ad4atOpzA pic.twitter.com/mi8h2pJTHc — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019

"ED officials came to my home late last night and said by 1 pm tomorrow I have to be in ED office in Delhi, I told them I have Gauri puja and other family obligations, so I will come late. I am leaving for Delhi now, I will honour the summons," the Vokkaliga leader said.

DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru: ED officials came to my home late last night and said by 1 pm tomorrow I have to be in ED office in Delhi, I told them I have Gauri puja and other family obligations, so I will come late. I am leaving for Delhi now, I will honour the summons https://t.co/xpcVwsxHrL pic.twitter.com/CAvQxmK1ND — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019

The HC's single-judge bench headed by Justice Arvind Kumar, the Karnataka High Court judge, dismissed the petition and asked Shivakumar to appear before the ED for questioning, as per its summons in money laundering case.

K'taka HC refuses to stay ED summons to DK Shivakumar

Earlier, the senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar's petition seeking dismissal of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to attend the enquiry related to Income Tax (I-T) raid on his flats in New Delhi.