DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 07: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the operations of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper.

''I've been summoned by ED. I requested them to call both me & my brother DK Suresh after Oct 23 but concerned officer directed us to present before him nonetheless. So we left yatra in middle and reached here,'' Shivakumar said.

The agency has summoned him & his brother, MP DK Suresh to be present physically in the agency's Delhi office on October 7 for questioning in connection with a probe related to their financial contribution to Young India Private Limited. The brothers had requested the agency to postpone the date, citing the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

National Herald case: ED rejects DK Shivakumar request to defer questioning, summons him

On Thursday, the probe agency had rejected Shivakumar's request to put off his questioning in a money laundering case by two weeks.

Shivakumar said that the agency officials has turned down his plea for exemption from appearance before the agency on October 7 in a money laundering case. Speaking to reporters, he said,''I had requested time to appear infront of ED which was denied. I will discuss with my leaders and take a call.''

In a fresh message to Shivakumar, the ED has told him to make himself available before the agency on Friday, news agency PTI reported. ''You are once again directed to present yourself before me at my office for recording of your statement on October 7, 2022 as per summons dated September 23, 2022,'' said an email sent by ED Assistant Director Kuldeep Singh.

Shivakumar, who is presently participating in the Congreess' Bharat Jodo Yatra which is passing through Karnataka, had requested the probe agency to allow him exemption from appearance till October 21.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Shivakumar for questioning in its ongoing money laundering probe into the operations of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper, official.

The 60-year-old former cabinet minister was last questioned by the federal agency on September 19 in the national capital in another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Delhi court grants bail to 4 in money laundering case involving DK Shivakumar

The latest summons comes at a time when the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress party, led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Karnataka on September 30, and will be in the state for 21 days. Shivakumar is involved in the conduct of this leg of the yatra.

Know all about D K Shivakumar

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 11:16 [IST]