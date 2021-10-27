Covid test must for those visiting Bihar from other states during Diwali, Chhath

Diwali 2021: How different States are enforcing firecracker restrictions

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 27: As India gears up to celebrate Diwali, Chhath Pooja and Kali Pooja, several States have announced a total ban on bursting all forms of firecrackers due to the upsurge of COVID-19 and consistent rise in air pollution.

Let us have a look at how How different States are enforcing firecracker restrictions.

Delhi

The Delhi government ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was "essential to save lives".

According to the DPCC order, several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in accumulation of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi.

Punjab

The Punjab government has announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb across the state.

The state government has banned manufacture, stock, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers in Punjab.

In Punjab, bursting of crackers shall be allowed from 8 to 10 pm. The fireworks timing has been restricted to 35 minutes on the Christmas and New Year Eve.

The bursting of crackers will be allowed from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on Christmas and from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on New Year.

West Bengal

Only green crackers will be allowed on Diwali and Kali Puja in West Bengal.

Green crackers will be allowed on the evening of Diwali-Kali Puja for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm. Bursting of green crackers will be allowed for two hours on Chhat Puja from 6 am to 8 am, and for 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has permitted the use and sale of green crackers in the state. The use of green crackers will be allowed on Diwali, Gurupurab and other festivals (from 8 pm to 10 pm), during Chhath (from 6 am to 8 am) and on Christmas and New Year (from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am).

Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, firecrackers can be burst during Diwali and Guruparva from 8 pm to 10 pm; from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath Puja, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Year and Christmas.

The sale of firecrackers which produce high-decibel sounds in violation of prescribed limits will not be allowed. The manufacturer will lose the license if firecrackers are found to contain toxic elements like lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead and mercury. Online sale of crackers has also been banned.

Bihar

The Bihar government has decided to continue its complete ban on the sale and the use of crackers in fours districts and cities: Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.

Only green or eco-friendly crackers will be allowed on Diwali, in the other part of the state.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

This Diwali, there will be a blanket ban on use or sale of crackers in Agra. The district administration has clarified that no license would be issued and no shops allocated this year for sale of crackers.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 23:25 [IST]