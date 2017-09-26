Diwali 2017: Check out what Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea is offering

As the festival season in the country has begun, top network service providers like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular and Reliance Jio have offered attractive deals and discounts.

Cuntry's largest telecom operator Airtel has rolled out a new data-centric plan for its prepaid customers. The plans aims to compete with Jio's Rs 999 plan that offers 90GB data along with unlimited voice calls for 90 days. The new plan has validity of 28 days, with a total of 112GB of 3G/ 4G data on offer, at a price of Rs. 999.

Meanwhile, BSNL also has a plan with 4GB data per day limit, priced at Rs. 444. The plan has a validity of 90 days, meaning a generous 360GB of data on offer. However, unlike Airtel and Jio, BSNL does not have a 4G network yet, so the data will be capped at 3G speeds only.

Vodafone is offering free movie tickets and food vouchers to the customers this Navratri in Gujarat. Idea, on the other hand, is pushing its infotainment apps whereas Reliance Jio is offering hotspot routers known as JioFi at half the price between September 20 and 30.

OneIndia News