Divorce cooling off period waived after SC order

A Mumbai Court ordered the waiver of the cooling period in a divorce case. This is the first order in this regard since the Supreme Court waived off the cooling period for all divorce cases.

The lady had sought the waiver of the clause when the joint divorce plea citing a breakdown of their marriage. She said that she was suffering from cancer and did not want to prolong the wait for a divorce in what she called was a dead marriage.

The Supreme Court had in September laid down a new procedure in divorce cases. It had said that there was no point in prolonging the trauma when the marriage had broken down. The decision to waive off the cooling period was taken to speed up the divorce process and reduce the trauma the couple is already facing.

OneIndia News