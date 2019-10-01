Divisive politics will not work in Bengal: Mamata responds to Amit Shah

By Simran Kashyap

Kolkata, Oct 01: Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee for discrimination against Hindus during festivals, the West Bengal chief minister cautioned the people against divisive politics and said it will not work in the state.

She said that people were welcome to the eastern state but they should not profess any divisive politics. "Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people. But don't profess any divisive politics. It will not work in Bengal," the chief minister said.