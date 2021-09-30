YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Disgusted over hooliganism outside Sibal’s home says Anand Sharma

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 30: Congress leader Anand Sharma said that he was disgusted and shocked over the protest that took place outside Kapil Sibal's house. He said that the incident brought disrepute to the party.

    Disgusted over hooliganism outside Sibal’s home says Anand Sharma
    Delhi Congress workers stage a protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal and throw tomatoes outside his residence, hours after Sibal reiterated demands sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Sibal had demanded an open dialogue and introspection. He also questioned the lack of clarity in the decision making process. Scores of protesters landed outside Sibal's house with banners reading, 'get well soon Kapil Sibal.'

    Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal's house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned. Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression. Differences of opinion and perception are integral to a democracy.

    Intolerance and violence is alien to Congress values and culture, Sharma said in a series of tweets.
    "Urging Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi to take cognisance and strong action," he also said in a tweet.

    More KAPIL SIBAL News  

    Read more about:

    kapil sibal anand sharma

    Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X