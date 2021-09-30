Disgusted over hooliganism outside Sibal’s home says Anand Sharma

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 30: Congress leader Anand Sharma said that he was disgusted and shocked over the protest that took place outside Kapil Sibal's house. He said that the incident brought disrepute to the party.

Following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Sibal had demanded an open dialogue and introspection. He also questioned the lack of clarity in the decision making process. Scores of protesters landed outside Sibal's house with banners reading, 'get well soon Kapil Sibal.'

Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal's house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned. Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression. Differences of opinion and perception are integral to a democracy.

Intolerance and violence is alien to Congress values and culture, Sharma said in a series of tweets.

"Urging Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi to take cognisance and strong action," he also said in a tweet.

Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:49 [IST]