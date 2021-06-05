By end of 2021, India will be in position to vaccinate its adult population: Harsh Vardhan

'Discriminatory': India expresses strong opposition to 'vaccine passport'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has conveyed India's strong opposition to the idea of vaccine passport at a G7 plus ministerial session.

"At this stage of the pandemic, it is pertinent to also discuss India's concern over the idea of a vaccine passport. Considering the fact of the lower levels of vaccination of the population in developing countries in contrast to the developed countries and given the still-unaddressed issues related to equitable and affordable access, supply and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, India would propose that the implementation of a vaccine passport will be hugely discriminatory and disadvantageous to the developing countries," the health minister said.

"India would suggest that the same should be implemented duly taking into consideration emerging evidence of the efficacy of vaccines and under the over-arching coordination by WHO duly attending to the anomaly of access and affordability as it exists today," the health minister added.

"Expressed India's concern & strong opposition to 'Vaccine Passport' at this juncture of the #pandemic. With vaccine coverage as a % of population in developing countries still low compared to developed countries, such an initiative could prove to be highly discriminatory," the minister tweeted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 8:34 [IST]