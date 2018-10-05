Dilli Gupsup: Congress happy with Raffle sullying PM’s image

New Delhi, Oct 5: The issue of Raffle has for sure dented the image of the Prime Minister and the Congress is basking in its achievement of the short. One after another onslaught on the government has forced it to consider another reshuffle when it is in the last year and barely a few months left for elections. Madhya Pradesh BJP is not getting crowd in its rally just before elections are soon to be announced which has left its leaders dumbstruck and a role reversal kind of situation for the BJP and the Congress where PM visits a mosque and Rahul Gandhi temple. Go through some leisure reading:

Congress happy with Raffle sullying PM's image

The Congress is happy with the fact that it has been able to sent the BJP on back foot. It is not worried if the party has more facts against the BJP about the deal but it is contended with its outcome so far. The party is speaking the same thing right from the day one when Rahul Gandhi threw gauntlet at the PM. Congress leaders are basking the moment created by Raffle whether it will be able to indict any leader or not but that will be taken care of by the party later. The honest image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sullied by these allegation making the job done for the party at least for the moment.

Also Read | Will become PM if allies want me to, says Rahul Gandhi

Is the last cabinet reshuffle in the offing?

Grapevine in abuzz in Delhi that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government may have its last cabinet reshuffle with some young faces making it to the list that included Dushyant Singh son of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and also Chirag Paswan son of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. A few more fresh faces may also be inducted in the Union ministry with the Lok Sabha elections in mind. The government has been taking all efforts to arrest declining popularity of the government. So such measures might help to do so.

BJP rallies not getting crowd in MP

Elections in Madhya Pradesh may be announced at any moment but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is not getting crowd in its rallies with empty buses reaching the rally venue. Speculation is rife that anger of certain section in the state might cost the BJP very dear. Even the chief minister's programme are having empty seats besides the CM being shown the black flags at several places even shoes were hurled at him while he was addressing a rally. This has sent the fear down the spine of the BJP leadership of loosing election in Madhya Pradesh which after Gujarat is the second most strong hold of the party. Party is trying every bit to put things on track.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi hopes parties would come together especially in UP for 2019 polls

Rahul in Temples and Modi in a mosque

There was a role reversal kind of situation for the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent times. The Congress that was being accused of harboring minority appeasement, its president Rahul Gandhi was seen visiting temple and taking ahead a soft Hindutva approach while the PM visited a Vohra Muslim community mosque in Madhya Pradesh. A BJP leaders quipped by saying that it seems even Modi has taken the same route as the Congress used to take to win elections. So is it soft Hindutva verses soft secularism for the BJP.