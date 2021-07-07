YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dilip Kumar’s funeral: When Shah Rukh Khan consoled grieving Saira Banu

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 07: Tributes and condolences continued pouring in from the film fraternity for late legend Dilip Kumar all through Wednesday.

    Dilip Kumar’s funeral: When Shah Rukh Khan consoled grieving Saira Banu

    Legendary actor Dilip Kumar known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king,' died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 due to prolonged illness, leaving behind an incredible legacy of films and fans. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

    Dilip Kumar's demise has come as a shock for everyone. A rare photo has been shared by fans and news agency ANI of Shah Rukh Khan consoling heartbroken Saira Banu at her residence where Dilip Kumar's body has been kept to pay last respects. SRK's fondness for Kumar and his wife Saira Banu is known to all.

    Final farewell: Dilip Kumar's last rites to be held with full state honour; Funeral at 5 PM in MumbaiFinal farewell: Dilip Kumar's last rites to be held with full state honour; Funeral at 5 PM in Mumbai

    Shah Rukh Khan has been very close to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Before the pandemic, SRK frequently visited Dilip Sahab to keep a check on his health.

    Dilip owns an ancestral house in Peshawar where Shah Rukh's father, Taj Mohammad Khan, was born and raised.

    For Dilip and Saira, Shah Rukh Khan is their son. In an interview, Saira told: "I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh. Both he and saab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet." Not only them, For Shah Rukh Khan too, they are also like his parents. The superstar had often stated that his mother loved Dilip Kumar and felt that King Khan looked like the legendary actor.

    More SHAH RUKH KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    shah rukh khan death dilip kumar

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X