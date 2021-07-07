Dilip Kumar’s funeral: When Shah Rukh Khan consoled grieving Saira Banu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 07: Tributes and condolences continued pouring in from the film fraternity for late legend Dilip Kumar all through Wednesday.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king,' died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 due to prolonged illness, leaving behind an incredible legacy of films and fans. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

Dilip Kumar's demise has come as a shock for everyone. A rare photo has been shared by fans and news agency ANI of Shah Rukh Khan consoling heartbroken Saira Banu at her residence where Dilip Kumar's body has been kept to pay last respects. SRK's fondness for Kumar and his wife Saira Banu is known to all.

Shah Rukh Khan has been very close to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Before the pandemic, SRK frequently visited Dilip Sahab to keep a check on his health.

Dilip owns an ancestral house in Peshawar where Shah Rukh's father, Taj Mohammad Khan, was born and raised.

For Dilip and Saira, Shah Rukh Khan is their son. In an interview, Saira told: "I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh. Both he and saab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet." Not only them, For Shah Rukh Khan too, they are also like his parents. The superstar had often stated that his mother loved Dilip Kumar and felt that King Khan looked like the legendary actor.