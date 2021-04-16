Digvijay Singh, Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for COVID-19

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Digvijay Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus.

    In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said, ''I have tested +ve for COVID19 today morning.''

    ''Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions,â€ 53-year-old Surjewala, who is a former Haryana minister, said.

    Another senior leader of Congress, Digvijay Singh also tested positive for Covid-19. The leader is quarantined at his residence in Delhi, according to his statement on Twitter.

    Badal, a former Union minister, said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

    ''I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest,'' the 54-year-old SAD MP from Punjab Bathinda said.

    Badal's husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

