Digivijaya Singh sings praises of Amit Shah

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: With the Congress appearing to be a split house in the wake of the developments in Punjab, one of the BJP's harshest critics, Digvijaya Singh has come out in praise for Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

While addressing a gathering during the launch of his book 'Narmada Ki Pathik' in Bhopal Singh said that during the 2017 elections, while he was travelling to Gujarat from Maharashtra, they were stuck in the middle of a forest area at around 10.30 pm. There was no road to go through it and to his surprise a forest officer came up to him and said that Amit Shah had sent him to help him.

"Till that point, I and Shah had never spoken face-to-face. However, I conveyed my regards and thanked him for the help. It is this mutual respect that we often tend to forget," Singh said.

He also went on to praise the RSS and said that while there is a difference in ideology, whenever he went there, he would get a message that an RSS worker wanted to meet him. When he asked why they were taking so much trouble, they would say that they have been asked to meet and hold discussions, Singh also added.

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 16:51 [IST]