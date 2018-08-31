  • search

Digital Amethi from tomorrow

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Amethi, Aug 31: Pindara Thakur village under coveted Amethi parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi would go fully digital from September one, having access to 206 government services at the click of a mouse, thanks to Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.

    Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani
    Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani

    Located in Musafirkhana tehsil of the district, the village would go digital under the Digital India Programme of the Union government.

    Also Read | Amethi: 2 killed in road accidents

    The village would be digitally linked to the outside world in a formal ceremony on September 1 by Irani, dubbed as Gandhi's arch-rival, working over time to unseat him in the next Lok Sabha elections.

    She had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi but had lost to Gandhi by over 1 lakh votes.

    Musafirkhana Sub Divisional Magistrate Devi Dayal Verma told PTI that villagers of Pindara Thakur would be linked with Wi Fi Chaupal and may use 2 GB free data for 15 days in beginning and later this service would be provided to them at cheaper rates.

    Also Read | Operation All Out: 50 offenders nabbed in Amethi

    The central minister would also inaugurate the 'Digital India Banking Service' at the head post office of Amethi in Amethi town to boost the payment services in post offices.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress president smriti irani digital india amethi

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue