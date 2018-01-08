Did this brilliant AMU research scholar from Kashmir join the Hizbul Mujahideen

He had won accolades for his paper on flood risk assessment in his home town of North Kashmir using remote sensing and GIS techniques. This is research scholar from Aligarh Muslim University Mannan Wani who took a break to go to his home town.

However now images of him holding an assault rifle has sent shock waves. It is now said that he has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in South Kashmir. Wani was studying at the AMU's Department of Geology for around 4 years. He had chosen to specialise in Applied Geology.

In his mid-twenties, he enrolled in the university's Ph.D programme. His decision has come as a shock for friends and family. One of his friends said that he always expected Wani to make it to the civil services. Another spoke about a paper that had won him the first prize at an international conference at Bhopal two years back.

It is said that he had left AMU a couple of days back and reached Delhi. He was on his way to Kupwara where his family lives. However with no sign of him for three days and images of him holding an assault rifle surfacing, his family has filed a missing complaint.

