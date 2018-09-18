Did Sushma reprimand Sidhu? Here is what really transpired

New Delhi, Sep 18: Did Sushma Swaraj pull up Navjot Singh Sidhu over the Kartarpur corridor issue involving Pakistan? While there is no official confirmation from the Ministry for External Affairs, sources however confirm that Sidhu was reprimanded for the manner in which he handled the issue when he attended the swearing-in-ceremony of Imran Khan.

The issue about Sidhu begin reprimanded was made public by Union Minister and Akali Dal leader, Harsimrat Kaur Badal. She claimed that Swaraj had pulled up Sidhu for messing up the issue. He was also accused of misusing the political clearance given to him to visit Pakistan.

Badal said, " External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj reprimanded Sidhu for messing up the Kartrpur Sahib Corridor dialogue and misusing political clearance for private visit by hugging the military chief (Pakistan) responsible for the killing of our soldiers."

When asked about the details of the meeting, a source said that Sushma told Sidhu that his visit was not in line with the purpose of his visit. Further the source added that the MEA is still awaiting an official proposal from Pakistan on the issue of Kartarpur. Further Sidhu was also told that the issue should not be politicised as it is a sensitive one.

Sidhu it may be recalled had courted controversy, when he hugged the Pakistan army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa. Sidhu in his defence said that he did so because he was told by the army chief that Pakistan was working on opening the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Punjab.