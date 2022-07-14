Did Shah Jahan ask for quotation to build Taj Mahal, asks Goa minister

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, July 14: Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude on Wednesday sought to defend his department's action of allotting the renovation work of the iconic Kala Academy building in Panaji, saying that Shah Jahan had not invited a quotation to build the Taj Mahal.

He made the statement while speaking during the monsoon session of the assembly.

Speaking during Question Hour, Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai sought to know why certain procedures were bypassed by the Art and Culture Department while allotting Rs 49 crore work order to renovate the Kala Academy building in the state capital, news agency PTI reported.

Defending his action, Gaude said, "Taj Mahal is ever lasting and beautiful because Shah Jahan did not ask for quotation to construct it in Agra. My esteemed colleague must have certainly visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. Its construction began in 1632 and completed in 1653. But even today it looks beautiful and everlasting."

"Why do you think it is so? Because Shah Jahan didn't invite quotations when building the Taj Mahal and for 390 years it remains as it was," he added.

Sardesai had alleged that the department had given the work of renovation to Techton Buildcons Pvt Ltd by violating the Central Public Works Department's manual.