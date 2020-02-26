Did nothing wrong: BJP's Kapil Mishra on video before Delhi clashes

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra has claimed he was unmoved by a "massive hate campaign" for "speaking (the) truth" about the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA.

In a series of tweets posted on Twitter, Kapil Mishra said he was being abused and "death threats" had been issued against him. He also claimed he had not committed a crime by supporting the CAA.

"I have received calls by many to kill me. Many people including politicians and journalists are abusing me. But, I am not scared because I have not done anything wrong," Mr Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kapil Mishra has been criticised by opposition leaders over comments that allegedly incited the horrific violence that has consumed parts of northeast Delhi over the past three days.

Hours before violence broke out across parts of northeast Delhi on Sunday he led a pro-CAA rally in Maujpur. The rally was held near the Jaffrabad neighbourhood, where over 1,000 women, inspired by the iconic Shaheen Bagh protests, were leading a peaceful protest against the law.

At the rally Mishra gave Delhi Police an ultimatum - clear anti-CAA protesters from Jaffrabad and Chandbagh or face the consequences.

"Three days' ultimatum for Delhi Police - clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won't listen to you," he declared.

At least 13 people have died and over 150, including a child, have been injured in violence in Delhi. Homes, shops and vehicles have been set on fire and the situation showed no signs of improvement late on Tuesday night.