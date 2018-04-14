‘Did not resign under pressure', says BJP J&K minister who quit over Kathua rape case

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga, who resigned after drawing criticism for allegedly participating in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, on Saturday (April 14) said that there was no pressure on him to quit. He said that if his resignation can save party's image, then he is "willing to make the sacrifice.

"I have demanded a CBI enquiry in this matter (Kathua rape and murder case). I have never done politics for power. There was no pressure on me to resign, I have done it by myself. If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," Ganga told the media.

Jammu and Kashmir ministers, Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chandra Prakash Ganga, who had drawn criticism from all quarters over their participation in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, submitted their resignations to state BJP president on Friday (April 13).

According to reports, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had expressed her displeasure and asked BJP to remove Ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh from their positions.

"On 1 March, a huge crowd gathered in Kathua and our ministers went there to pacify them," BJP Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Ram Madhav said about the two BJP ministers.

"A misunderstanding took place, they should have been more alert. Their intention was not to hamper the investigation. Allegations on them being pro-rapists aren't true," Madhav added.

Opposition National Conference and the Congress had demanded that Mehbooba sack the two ministers.

The rape and killing of the girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, has become a national issue. The gory details of the heinous crime surfaced following filing of charges. The girl had disappeared from a spot near her house on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area. A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

