Did missing Army soldier join Hizbul Mujahideen?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A soldier in the Indian Army who had gone missing from south Kashmir earlier this month has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, police officials said today.

Did missing Army soldier join Hizbul Mujahideen?

Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the terrorist group on Sunday, a police official said.

The official said Mir had gone missing from Shopian. He joined the group along with two locals who had also been missing.

The Army maintains that he is "missing" and has no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit.

According to the police, Mir was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move.

Read more about:

soldier, missing, indian army, hizbul mujahideen

Story first published: Monday, April 16, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 16, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.