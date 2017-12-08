DHSE Kerala Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam results 2017 declared

The DHSE Kerala Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam results 2017 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

DHSE, Kerala had conducted the 2nd Year equivalency exams for higher secondary level in the month of October 2017. The exam schedule for +1 (first year) and +2 (second year) was postponed from 8th - 10th October 2017 to 20th - 22nd October 2017. The results are available on keralaresults.nic.in.

About DHSE Kerala:

Established in the year 1990, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala comes under the purview of Government of Kerala. DHSE, Kerala was formed to segregate the pre-degree courses from University education in the state of Kerala. The de-linking process took a few years to come to effect and this segregation was completed in the year 2000-2001 in a gradual way. DHSE Kerala is the state government's central agency that develops and promotes Higher Secondary Education via a robust institutional academia.

How to Check DHSE Kerala Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam Results 2017:

Go to keralaresults.nic.in

Click on DHSE SECOND YEAR EQUIVALENCY EXAMINATIION - OCTOBER 2017 Announced on 07.12.2017

Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News