Dhanteras 2017: Puja procedure, date, muhurat, importance, story

Dhanteras 2017 or Dhantrayodashi 2017 is a very important celebration for the Hindus. It marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations of the year. The puja during Dhanteras is to be done during the pradosh kal or the two hours following the sunset. This year Dhanteras falls on Tuesday, 17th October 2017. The Dhanteras puja Muhurat during this year is between 19:19 for 20:17 lasting for about 58 minutes.
Dhanteras 2017, importance
Dhanteras is the first day of the five days of Diwali celebrations. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi came out of the milky ocean during the churning on Dhantrayodashi. This day is also called as Dhanvantri Jayanti or the birth day of Lord Dhanvantri, the form of Lord Vishnu. On this day, a spcial puja is performed to Goddess Mahalakshmi. Some people choose to do this puja on the Amavasya following Diwali. Another significance of Dhjanteras is lighting Yamdeep to please Lord Yama in order to prevent the untimely deaths in the family says astrospeak.
Dhanteras 2017, preparations
Dhanteras precedes Diwali and therefore people prepare for the grand celebrations of Diwali on this day. The houses and business locations are cleaned and decorated with festoons and lights. It is also believed that any purchase done on this day is highly auspicious and lucky. Therefore people purchase clothes and jewels on this day. Most Diwali purchases happen on this day leading to a hectic commercial activity in the markets.
Dhanteras 2017 story
Once upon a time there lived a prince who was the son of King Hima. Astrologers predicted the prince's death after marriage. However, his newly wedded wife was a great devotee of Goddess Lakshmi. She piled up all her jewels in the entrance and lit Yamadeepam to please Lord Yama. She kept her husband awake all over the night and narrated some divine stories to him. Lord Yama who came there in the form of a snake was stopped by the pile of jewels in the entrance. The dazzling light of the jewels clouded his vision and he could not enter the home. He waited till the morning and was pleased by the Yamadeep. Therefore, the prince's life was saved, astrospeak also says.
Dhanteras 2017 Puja Preparations
On Dhanteras, the households are cleaned and people decorate their houses. From the entrance of the house, steps of Lakshmi are drawn on the floor leading to the puja room. Rangolis adorn the house fronts. Some people fast for the whole day till the evening on Dhanteras. In the evening, fasting is concluded after Dhanteras puja and lighting Yamdeep. The main dishes for the day are puris and sweets. On Dhanteras some people worship seven grains displaying them in front of Mother Lakshmi. In the evening, Lakshmi puja and Dhanvanri puja happen during the pradosh kal or the two hours following sunset. People also display gold, silver and newly bought utensils in front of the puja altar. Some people buy new vehicles and expensive items on this day to invite luck into the household.
The main part of the Dhanteras puja is to light Yamdeep. The lamp is kept at the entrance of the house till morning to dispel evil forces and negative energies and also invite the blessings of Yama and Mahalakshmi.
