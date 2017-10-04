Dhanteras 2017: Puja procedure, date, muhurat, importance, story

Dhanteras 2017 Puja Preparations

On Dhanteras, the households are cleaned and people decorate their houses. From the entrance of the house, steps of Lakshmi are drawn on the floor leading to the puja room. Rangolis adorn the house fronts. Some people fast for the whole day till the evening on Dhanteras. In the evening, fasting is concluded after Dhanteras puja and lighting Yamdeep. The main dishes for the day are puris and sweets. On Dhanteras some people worship seven grains displaying them in front of Mother Lakshmi. In the evening, Lakshmi puja and Dhanvanri puja happen during the pradosh kal or the two hours following sunset. People also display gold, silver and newly bought utensils in front of the puja altar. Some people buy new vehicles and expensive items on this day to invite luck into the household.

The main part of the Dhanteras puja is to light Yamdeep. The lamp is kept at the entrance of the house till morning to dispel evil forces and negative energies and also invite the blessings of Yama and Mahalakshmi.